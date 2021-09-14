Giles Terera and Michael Balogun to star in Blue/Orange revival

A new revival of Joe Penhall's award-winning play Blue/Orange is set to tour from November.

Opening in Bath on 29 October 2021, the show will then visit Oxford Playhouse and Royal and Derngate in Northampton.

The production is co-created by Giles Terera (Hamilton), Michael Balogun (Death of England) and the Royal and Derngate director James Dacre. Joining them on the creative team are Francesca Murray-Fuentes as associate director, Simon Kenny as designer, Tony Gayle as sound designer, Valgeir Sigurðsson as composer plus Hazel Holder and Ellie Manners as voice and dialect coaches.

Balogun and Terera will star in the revival of the piece, with Terera saying today: "I vividly remember how fired up and moved I was watching Joe Penhall's extraordinary play when it premiered. I believe the play can speak to us just as much, if not more so now as it did then. Getting to explore its themes of identity, mental health, race and a power struggle at the heart of the NHS alongside Michael Balogun is something I'm very excited about"

The play, which explores power and privilege in modern Britain, won a plethora of awards for Best New Play in 2001.