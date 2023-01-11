Cast for The Time Machine tour revealed

Casting has been unveiled for the new touring production of The Time Machine.

Freshly adapted by Steven Canny and John Nicholson from Mark Shanahan's retelling of the H G Wells novel, the Original Theatre and New Wolsey Theatre production will open in late February in Ipswich before a national tour.

The UK premiere production is directed by Orla O'Loughlin, with Fred Meller acting as designer. Further creatives are to be revealed for the piece, which combines science fiction with science fact.

Set to star in the show are Dave Hearn, founding member of the award-winning company Mischief (The Play That Goes Wrong), as well as Amy Revelle (Offside) and award-winning performer Michael Dylan (Wilf).

After opening at the New Wolsey the show will visit Derby, York, Eastbourne, Malvern, Bolton and Bath.