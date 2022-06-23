Bugsy Malone on tour – first look rehearsal images released

Rehearsal shots have been revealed for the upcoming tour version of Bugsy Malone, which begins performances in Bath next Saturday, 2 July.

Presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Birmingham Rep and Kenny Wax, Alan Parker's stage show features a score by Paul Williams and is based on the 1976 movie of the same name. Songs include the likes of "You Give A Little Love", "My Name is Tallulah", and "Fat Sam's Grand Slam".

Sean Holmes directs the show, which has choreography by Drew McOnie and design by John Bausor. Also in the creative team are Franny-Anne Rafferty (associate director), Phil Bateman (musical supervisor, arranger and orchestrator), Phil Gladwell (lighting designer), Ben Harrison (sound designer), Connagh Tonkinson (musical director), Leanne Pinder (associate choreographer), Richard Weedon (orchestral manager), Verity Noughton (casting director for the unders), Will Burton (casting director for the overs) and Susannah Peretz (wig designer).

The lead roles will be performed by three young casts of seven in rotation. Bugsy Malone will be played by Shaun Sharma, Gabriel Payne and Amar Blackman, Blousey Brown by Mia Lakha, Delilah Bennett-Cardy and Avive Williams, Fat Sam by Albie Snelson, Isham Sankoh and Charlie Burns, Tallulah by Taziva-Faye Katsande, Jasmine Sakyiama and Fayth Ifil, Fizzy by Aidan Oti, Jamie Northey-Dennis and one other performer (yet to be announced), Lena/Babyface by Cherry Mitra, Kayla-Mai Alvares and Ava Hope Smith and Dandy Dan by Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Kit Cranston and Desmond Cole.

They are joined by adult ensemble members: Georgia Pemberton, Alisha Capon, Lucy Young, D'Mia Lindsay Walker, Jessica Daugrida, Alicia Ally, Alicia Belgarde, Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Luchia Moss, Kalifa Burton, Rory Fraser, Andile Mabhena, Thomas Walton, Ru Fisher, Mohamed Bangura, Marcus Billany, Luke Mills and Will Lucas.

Based on the Lyric Hammersmith's five-star revival of Parker's seminal musical, the show will open at Theatre Royal Bath before heading to Birmingham Rep from 27 July. After that it will visit Newcastle Theatre Royal, Southampton's Mayflower Theatre, Leeds Grand, Glasgow Theatre Royal, Coventry's Belgrade Theatre, Sheffield Lyceum, Leicester Curve, Milton Keynes Theatre, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Manchester Opera House, Southend Cliffs Pavillion, Cardiff's Wales Millennium Centre and Canterbury's Marlowe Theatre.

Famous for casting children in adult roles, the musical is set in prohibition era New York and features a gang of mobsters, showgirls, a penniless boxer, a seductive songstress and a plethora of flying custard pies.

The touring production will comprise of a young company of 39 actors, including three teams of seven kids.





Albie Snelson and the company of Bugsy Malone

© Johan Persson

Alisha Capon

© Johan Persson

Company members of Bugsy Malone

© Johan Persson

Cherry Mitra

© Johan Persson

The company of Bugsy Malone

© Johan Persson

Gabriel Payne and the company of Bugsy Malone

© Johan Persson

Lucy Young

© Johan Persson

Luke Mills, Rayhan Kufuor-Gray and Amar Blackman

© Johan Persson