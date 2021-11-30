Bugsy Malone to tour the UK in 2022

The acclaimed Lyric Hammersmith Theatre production of Bugsy Malone is heading out on tour next year.

Presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Birmingham Rep and Kenny Wax, Alan Parker's stage show features a score by Paul Williams and is based on the 1976 movie of the same name. Songs include the likes of "You Give A Little Love", "My Name is Tallulah", and "Fat Sam's Grand Slam".

Famous for casting children in adult roles, the musical is set in prohibition era New York and features a gang of mobsters, showgirls, a penniless boxer, a seductive songstress and a plethora of flying custard pies.

The touring production will comprise of a young company of 39 actors, including three teams of seven kids.

Led by director Sean Holmes, the creative team includes choreographer Drew McOnie, designer Jon Bausor and musical supervisor and arranger Phil Bateman.

The piece, which ran at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in 2015, is set to open at Theatre Royal Bath, running from 2 to 23 July 2022 with a national press night on 12 July, before heading to Birmingham Rep (27 July to 14 August) and Southampton Mayflower (30 August to 3 September). Further tour dates are to be announced.