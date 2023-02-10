2:22 A Ghost Story to embark on UK tour

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning 2:22 A Ghost Story will embark on a major tour, beginning this autumn.

Having first been seen in the West End in the summer of 2021, the show has now played at four West End venues with five casts. It most recently opened at the Lyric Theatre (where it still plays) with a cast including Cheryl and Jake Wood.

The spooky thriller will open at Theatre Royal Bath on 1 September 2023, and continuing through to May 2024 with the full tour schedule to be announced soon. Stops will include Canterbury, Newcastle, Milton Keynes, Norwich, Southampton, Brighton, Salford, Leicester, Belfast, Glasgow, Plymouth, Northampton, Birmingham, Sheffield, Wolverhampton, Richmond, Woking, York and Nottingham.

Robins said: "Over the last year I have had so many people asking me on social media when we are going to bring 2:22 out on tour. That moment has finally arrived. We are beyond excited to be taking the show around the UK.

"It's a play that will make you laugh, scream, cry, think and jump out of your seat - a proper spooky night out - and it's coming to a town near you!!! Do you dare come and watch? We can't wait to see you!"

Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr's production has set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher. Casting is by Matilda James.

Casting for the tour is to be revealed. Tickets for the show's West End run are on sale below.