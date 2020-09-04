Theatre Royal Bath to reopen with new season featuring Betrayal, Copenhagen and Oleanna revivals

Theatre Royal Bath has revealed plans to open with a brand new socially distanced series of shows, commencing this autumn.

All shows will adhere to social distancing, with the venue's capacity cut from 888 to 375. Tickets go on sale today for priority bookers with a general release next week.

The new season will feature three plays that are deemed modern classics – Harold Pinter's Betrayal, set to be directed by the venue's artistic director Jonathan Church (running from 14 to 31 October), Michael Frayn's Copenhagen revived by Polly Findlay (playing from 4 to 21 November) and a Nicole Charles-helmed production of David Mamet's Oleanna (from 25 November to 12 December).

Casting and full creative teams for the season are to be revealed.

The venue is one of many now revealing plans for reopening, with Nottingham Playhouse unveiling a season of work and HOME Manchester launching a season of 11 productions including three world premieres.