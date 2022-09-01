Autumn preview – top stage shows and musicals to see before 2022's out
Our editorial team pick the new shows they're most excited about
The nights are drawing in, so it's time for the comfort of a theatre to keep spirits high! The WOS editorial team – Alex Wood, Tom Millward and Tanyel Gumushan – have picked their favourite shows coming over the next four months. To note, we've only included unstaged productions never seen before – but you should always check out the likes of My Son's A Queer and The Doctor in the West End, Iphiginia in Splott at the Lyric Hammersmith and Othello on tour!
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
It's a beloved fan franchise and with its sweet-natured tale of compassion, community and making a hotel run smoothly, perfect for the stage. UK tour just started. TM
Mrs Doubtfire
The hit movie had a Broadway premiere overshadowed by Covid, but that won't stop its Manchester opening from landing with a splash! Gabriel Vick will be stepping into the in-soles of the inimitable Robin Wiliams. Manchester Opera House, from 2 September TM
The Book Thief
The best-seller novel is adapted for the stage in this autumn – providing heartbreak, pathos and a horrifying world filtered through the imagination of a young girl. Bolton Octagon, from 17 September AW
The Famous Five
Another book making its way to the stage (there must be something in the literary water this winter), Chichester Festival Theatre and Theatr Clwyd are hosting the brand-new musical – a perfect family treat. Theatr Clwyd from 23 September, Chichester Festival Theatre from 21 October TG
The Band's Visit
It was a tearaway Tonys success on Broadway, so we've been counting down the weeks before we could finally see it in the UK. With a stellar cast, it's finally arrived. Donmar Warehouse, from 24 September AW
Good Luck, Studio
The Mischief crew are like comedy sharks – they never stop swimming through the tropical waters of fun entertainment. Good Luck, Studio is their third new show of the year, which is pretty impressive stuff. The show takes place during the final night of recording for a massively over-budget and underwritten kid's TV show called Wibble the Dragon. Mercury Theatre in Colchester (30 September to 15 October), Salisbury Playhouse in Wiltshire (18 October to 5 November) and the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford (8 to 12 November). TM
Good
One of the shows impacted by the pandemic, David Tennant will finally lead this gripping tale based around the underlying philosophy of Nazism. Something for one of the UK's finest performers to get their teeth into. Harold Pinter Theatre, from 6 October 2022 AW
My Neighbour Totoro
The Studio Ghibli masterpiece is being brought to the stage by a company who knows exactly how to make 'em – the RSC. Puppetry, live music, movement and more combine to conjure up a fantastical world of escapism. Barbican Theatre, from 8 October 2022 AW
Tammy Faye
Announced very suddenly after literal years of waiting, the powerhouse writing team of Elton John (!), James Graham (!) and Jake Shears (!) bring the world of the inimitable preacher to the stage, with a powerhouse company in tow. Almeida Theatre, from 13 October TM
Let the Right One In
Jack Thorne's stagey version of the spooky thriller (about a vampire who befriends a boy) was an enchanting success at the Royal Court – but it'll fit sublimely in-the-round at the Royal Exchange. Royal Exchange, from 22 October AW
The Wizard of Oz
Another show disrupted by Covid is this sparkly new version of the recent Wizard of Oz musical – with additional Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice tunes. Now we just need to know who's stepping into those ruby slippers! Curve Leicester, from 19 November TG
Othello
The National has a brilliant autumn of shows coming up – from Blues for an Alabama Sky, The Crucible and Othello, with Giles Terera in the titular role. All are must-sees but we didn't want to look like we were fawning too much... National Theatre, from 23 November AW
Orlando
Virginia Woolf sees its lead character hop through centuries, countries, romances and genders, with captivating brilliance. We can't wait to see what Michael Grandage (Frozen) and Emma Corrin (The Crown) bring to this new version. Garrick Theatre, from 25 November AW
Mandela
New musicals have been slightly thin on the ground in London this year after last year's bonanza of Frozen, Back to the Future, Cinderella, Get Up, Stand Up and more – so it's exciting to see how the life of the political powerhouse is brought to the stage. Young Vic, from 28 November TG
Newsies
Another Broadway fan favourite finally reaching our shores is one to make you want to seize the day! An innovative production laden with exciting talent (from what we've heard...) – make sure you check it out in Wembley! Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, from 29 November TM
Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain
A dose of Dolly Parton for Christmas? Yes please! Parton herself doesn't appear in her show but her magic will surely radiate from this excellent show twisting the tale of A Christmas Carol. Southbank Centre, from 8 December TG
A Streetcar Named Desire
Paul "making-chains-cool-again" Mescal is heading for the Almeida in this new revival of the Williams classic, featuring the equally magnificent Anjana Vasan and Lydia Wilson. Rebecca Frecknall, who just beat an Oliviers record with Cabaret, directs. Almeida, from 10 December AW