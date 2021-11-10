Wise Children's Wuthering Heights to be streamed on demand

Emma Rice's hit adaptation of Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights is set to be released online for a 48-hour on demand period.

Co-produced with the National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal, the Wise Children show follows the fractious relationship between Heathcliff (Ash Hunter) and Cathy (Lucy McCormick).

Also appearing in the production are Sam Archer (Lockwood/Edgar Linton), Nandi Bhebhe (The Moor), Mirabelle Gremaud (swing), TJ Holmes (Robert), Craig Johnson (Mr Earnshaw/Dr Kenneth), Jordan Laviniere (John), Kandaka Moore (Zillah), Katy Owen (Isabella Linton/Linton Heathcliff), Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw/Hareton Earnshaw) and Witney White (Frances Earnshaw/Young Cathy), with music performed by Sid Goldsmith, Nadine Lee and Renell Shaw.

The piece has set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer, sound and video by Simon Baker, composition by Ian Ross, lighting design by Jai Morjaria and movement and choreography by Etta Murfitt.

Currently running at the York Theatre Royal until 20 November, the production will go on to visit the National Theatre, Cornwall, Norwich, Nottingham, Salford, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Inverness.

The show was previously broadcast live from the Bristol Old Vic from 4 to 6 November. The new 48-hour on demand window runs from 7pm (GMT) on Friday 26 November until 7pm (GMT) on Sunday 28 November.