Stage version of The Bone Sparrow novel announces cast

Casting is now complete for the forthcoming world premiere of The Bone Sparrow, adapted for the stage from Zana Fraillon's novel by S Shakthidharan and directed by Esther Richardson.

The company features Yaamin Chowdhury (The Essex Serpent) as Subhi, Mary Roubos (Separate Doors) as Jimmie, Elmi Rashid Elmi (Dune) as Eli, Jum Faruq (Five Little Christmas Monkeys) as Duck, Kiran L Dadlani (Ackley Bridge) as Maa, Siobhan Athwal (Bend it Like Beckham) as Queenie, Devesh Kishore (Guards at The Taj) as Harvey/ Ba/ Nasir and Mackenzie Scott (King's Arthur) as Beaver.

The play follows refugee Subhi, born in an Australian permanent detention centre, and his unlikely friendship with Jimmie, a girl from the other side of the wires.

Co-produced by Pilot Theatre, Derby Theatre, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Mercury Theatre Colchester, and York Theatre Royal, the production is set to open in York (25 February to 4 March), before touring to Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds (8 to12 March), Derby (15 to 19 March), Coventry (22 to 26 March), Colchester (29 March to 2 April), and Theatre Peckham (6 to 23 April).



