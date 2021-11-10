Outlander's John Bell to make stage debut in Wimbledon

Perhaps best known for his appearances on screen (including Outlander, Wrath of the Titans and The Hobbit franchise), actor John Bell is now set to make his stage debut in David Drake's Off-Broadway hit The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me.

The solo play, which made its debut at the Perry Street Theater in New York in 1992 and became one of the longest-running one-man shows in the city's history, follows a young actor on a journey of self-discovery.

The catalyst for this coming of age tale is his visit to Larry Kramer's The Normal Heart (which has just recently been staged in a 5-star National Theatre revival) and his subsequent calling to gay rights activism in the wake of the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s.

The production is directed by Steven Dexter and designed by David Shields, with further creative team members to be announced.

Drake issued a statement saying: "I am so honoured that the producers have been so diligent about producing the first revival of my play in London since I premiered it there at the Kings Head Pub in 1994. And I am absolutely thrilled that the extraordinary young actor John Bell will be bringing these words and stories to life."

The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me will play the Studio at New Wimbledon Theatre from 4 to 27 February 2022.