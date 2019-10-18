Come From Away to extend West End run at the Phoenix Theatre

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away has announced an extension that will see it continue to play at the Phoenix Theatre until 23 May 2020.

The show, which features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, is set in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks. It won four gongs at this year's Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music.

The ensemble cast is composed of Jenna Boyd, Nathanael Campbell, Clive Carter, Mary Doherty, Robert Hands, Helen Hobson, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Harry Morrison, Emma Salvo, David Thaxton, Cat Simmons and Rachel Tucker.

The production has musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen with casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

Come From Away has also announced a partnership with homeless charity Centrepoint, to help support work combatting homelessness across the UK.

You can watch the cast take part in "The Half" backstage at the Phoenix here: