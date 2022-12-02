RSC's The Tempest with Alex Kingston announces full casting

Complete casting has now been revealed for the RSC's staging of The Tempest, led by Alex Kingston (Doctor Who) as Prospero.

Shakespeare's final play follows a wizard and their daughter, stranded on an island after a political coup.

Joining Kingston and the previously announced Jessica Rhodes as Miranda will be Jamie Ballard (Antonio), Ishia Bennison (Gonzalo), Natalia Campbell (Goddess), Tina Chiang (Master), Grace Cookey-Gam (Sebastian), Peter De Jersey (Alonso), Heledd Gwynn (Ariel), Liz Jadav (Goddess), Jonny Khan (Francisco), Natalie Kimmerling (Sailor), Alex Kingston (Prospero), David Lee-Jones (Adrian), David Osmond (Sailor), Joseph Payne (Ferdinand), Rodrigo Peñalosa Pita (Boatswain), Tommy Sim'aan (Caliban), Imogen Slaughter (Goddess), Simon Startin (Stephano) and Cath Whitefield (Trinculo).

Directed by Elizabeth Freestone, The Tempest has set design by Tom Piper, costume design by Tom Piper and Natasha Ward, lighting by Johanna Town, music and sound by Adrienne Quartly, movement by Sarita Piotrowski, fights by Kev McCurdy, and puppetry direction and design by Rachael Canning. Casting is by Helena Palmer.

Running from 26 January to 4 March, the show kicks off a new season from interim artistic director Erica Whyman.