RSC's new outdoor theatre: first look

Photos for the new temporary venue at the RSC have been revealed.

Able to see around 300 socially distanced spectators (and up to 500 at a normal configuration), the venue was created in response to the pandemic and will mark the first time live audiences are welcomed to the venue since the pandemic began.



© RSC, Sam Allard

The Garden Theatre

Gregory Doran, artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, said: "The creation of The Lydia and Manfred Gorvy Garden Theatre has been a truly amazing feat of collaboration across the Company, our team have worked miracles to design, commission and build a new, temporary outdoor space in just six months so that we can welcome our audiences back, knowing that many feel more confident returning to an outdoor space. It's looking spectacular and I hope The Comedy of Errors company enjoy working there as much as I hope audiences will enjoy watching the show this Summer."

The Comedy of Errors plays from 13 July to 26 September – find out more here.