RSC's new outdoor theatre: first look
The Lydia & Manfred Gorvy Garden Theatre will be hosting audiences from 13 July
Photos for the new temporary venue at the RSC have been revealed.
Able to see around 300 socially distanced spectators (and up to 500 at a normal configuration), the venue was created in response to the pandemic and will mark the first time live audiences are welcomed to the venue since the pandemic began.
Gregory Doran, artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, said: "The creation of The Lydia and Manfred Gorvy Garden Theatre has been a truly amazing feat of collaboration across the Company, our team have worked miracles to design, commission and build a new, temporary outdoor space in just six months so that we can welcome our audiences back, knowing that many feel more confident returning to an outdoor space. It's looking spectacular and I hope The Comedy of Errors company enjoy working there as much as I hope audiences will enjoy watching the show this Summer."
The Comedy of Errors plays from 13 July to 26 September – find out more here.