Join York Stage Musicals this August for their first ever outdoor performance, as they head into the depths of Rowntree Park to take over the Amphitheatre for three nights only! With a live band and six sensational York Stage performers, this socially distanced outdoor event will provide you with the Musical Theatre fix you've been craving. With a programme filled with all of your favourite movie-musical songs; be prepared to be amazed as our vocalists perform songs from Grease, Hairspray, Cats, The Wizard of Oz, Cabaret, The Greatest Showman, West Side Story and many more...? Under the expert guidance of York based Musical Director, Jessica Doulgas, York Stage have brought together six of their performers who have all trained and worked professionally in musical theatre and have a wealth of West End, UK and international credits to their names. Join York Stage amongst the beautiful setting of the Rowntree Park Amphitheatre, sit back with your bubble and enjoy the show!?