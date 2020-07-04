About this show

A 360 degree journey into the Universe of a Genius. Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? Take an awe-inspiring journey into the world of Van Gogh, one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century, exploring his life, his work - and his secrets - as never before through cutting-edge 360 degree digital projections, and a uniquely atmospheric light and sound show. A UK premiere - nobody leaves unmoved.

This event takes place at York St Mary's, Coppergate Shopping Centre, Castlegate, York YO1 9RN