About this show

Do you ever want to run away from it all? Dan and Boff did exactly that: they ran a series of routes from the centre of the city in which they found themselves, to the top of the peak overlooking that city. But what are we really running from? In story and in song, These Hills Are Ours is the story of what they found out on those journeys. It's about escaping it all by running to wild places. Escaping the city, escaping your past, escaping the restrictions of upbringing or class or politics. It's a celebration of wild places and our freedom to roam them.