About this show

In the 90's illegal rave scene, derelict warehouses and abandoned work spaces become home for a new-found community of music and dance. Gary Clarke Company BOOK NOW REVIEWS ACCESS In 1994 hundreds of coal miners hung up their pit boots as Grimethorpe Colliery was destroyed, along with the tight-knit working-class community that surrounded it. Wasteland Gary Clarke's sequel to COAL, looks at how two generations coped in this era of radical upheaval. As we see one generation grind to a halt, we follow the next into the 90's illegal rave scene, where derelict warehouses and abandoned work spaces became home for a new-found community of music and dance. Bringing together Clarke's vivid physical dance language performed by a company of exceptional dancers, a community cast of male singers, brass musicians, archive film footage, a powerful rave soundscore and unique artwork by Jimmy Cauty (co-founder of The KLF), WASTELAND dives head first into a gritty story of loss, hope, escapism and survival.