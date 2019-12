About this show

Naomi is an ordinary teenage girl - she has energy, hopes and dreams. Her problem is that she takes it a little too far. Every week the local young Environmentalist Activist Group meets. But not to clear out disused canals or talk about the demise of the polar bear. They want to make up for the inertia, the neglect, the stupid planet-wrecking decisions of the adults of the world. And Naomi will show them how.

