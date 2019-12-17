About this show

A Christmas Carol is the most famous book Charles Dickens ever wrote and one of the most daring. As the Ghosts spirit Scrooge from his past to his present to his future, Dickens plunges the reader cinematically from the miser's dank and creaking house in the City to riotous festivities, from cozy hearths to graveyards. And all the time the author's voice, tender, savage, magisterial, is present.

In 1858, Charles Dickens came to York and gave a public reading of A Christmas Carol to rapturous applause. Following a sell-out run last year, European Arts Company returns with their recreation of Dickens's stunning performance of his best-loved ghost story. Come and meet the author himself in the beautiful Georgian setting of the De Grey Rooms, and enjoy the spirit of Christmas past, present and future.