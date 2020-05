About this show

The real stars of the hit movie Brassed Off, the Grimethorpe Colliery Band are in constant demand throughout the world for concert appearances. Having been crowned as the National Brass Band Champions in 2006 and 2007, and the English National Champion Band in 2007 and 2008, and touring internationally to places including Japan, Australia and the USA, the band are back on the road with their famous sound - a thoroughly entertaining show and a must for all music enthusiasts.