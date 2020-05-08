About this show

World Premiere (Diorama). "No-one would have believed in the early years of the twentieth century that this world was being watched..." But they did believe. They believed that Martians landed in New Jersey. They believed a water tower was an alien war machine. They believed a man walked on the moon. They believed everything the internet trolls told them... Inspired by H.G. Wells' sci- novel and Orson Welles' radio adaptation,The War of the Worlds wrestles with the boundaries of truth in a thrilling broadcast of the end of the world.