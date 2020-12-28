About this show

The mystical Snow Queen is the owner of an enchanted mirror which distorts all things beautiful and good to appear bad and ugly. When it is broken, the fragments blow far and wide carrying the mirror's magical powers with them. Meanwhile, a day of fun for best friends Girda and Kai soon turns to trouble when Kai is caught in the mirror's wicked spell and whisked away by the sinister Snow Queen to be her prisoner. Now Girda must make the treacherous journey to the Ice Palace to rescue her friend, encountering unforgettable characters along the way; some who will help her on her quest and some who may not be all that they seem.... Will Girda make it in time to save Kai before he is frozen forever? Join us on this brand new adventure for 4-9 year olds packed full with fun, songs and interaction; a story of friendship, courage and a race against time for goodness to triumph over evil.