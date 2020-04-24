About this show

With songs from Sondheim to Rodgers and Hammerstein, from Paul Simon to Tom Waits and almost everything in between, audiences can expect Rob's usual warmth and humour as well as some of his famed gallery of voices. Rob is aware that some people might be taken aback by what they might perceive as a change of tack with "Songs & Stories". He said of his new show: "It will take some people by surprise. There are so many media outlets nowadays that some people might only know me from Gavin and Stacey or Would I Lie To You?. Those people often say to me, 'I didn't know you could sing', and yet I have sung a lot. I hope this show is a very pleasant surprise for audiences."