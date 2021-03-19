About this show

Writer, actor and comedian known for his overtly camp style. Known for a while as "The Joan Collins Fanclub" and appeared with Fanny the Wonder Dog.

In this outrageously camp new show, (that he was going to call Bed Knobs and Knee Pads but was advised might not sell too well in Harrogate), renowned homosexual Julian Clary will bare his soul as never before in the interests of light entertainment. He'll murder some well known songs along the way, no doubt, read you a sneak preview from his next memoir A Night At the Lubricant and make withering remarks about punters foolish enough to sit in the front row. You know the kind of thing. It's the only life he knows. Don't miss out. This might well be the final mince