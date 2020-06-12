About this show

Award winning mental health comedy night. Headlined by Harriet Kemsley (8 Out of 10 Cats, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Pants on Fire, Bobby and Harriet Get Married, Roast Battle, CelebAbility etc.) Hosted by Harriet Dyer (BBC Radio 4, BBC3, BBC Ouch, Absolute Radio) plus full support. Acts do material relating to mental health in a bid to get people talking. A night for sufferers to feel comfortable enough to find the funny in often seemingly dark times, with supporters of those affected also very much welcome. A safe space for everyone involved