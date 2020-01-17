About this show

One of today's best singer/songwriters, Francis took up the drums at age 11. Swiftly embracing the more melodic guitar, bass and keyboards, he developed his own inimitable style. He became the lead singer and guitarist of the band It Bites, who reached cult status in the 80s and early 90s. The band had a huge hit with Calling All the Heroes and spent the next 4 years trying to rid themselves of the millstone it had become. The debut album Big Lad in the Windmill has followed by Once Around the World and the epic Eat Me in St Louis. The band were beginning to be recognised as a potent live act when they imploded. To this day no-one seems sure why. A posthumous live album, Thank You and Goodnight was all that was left. Now with a solo career spanning 10 years, he has moved into a new musical arena with the release of his fifth studio album Man.