About this show

London's streets of gold are calling and, with his faithful cat by his side, our hero Dick goes searching for his fortune in the big city. But he won't make it without your help! Be there to cheer Dick on along his journey, 'boo' at the biggest baddie of all time - King Rat - and ?ahh' at the object of Dick's affections, the beautiful Alice. Packed full of fabulous tunes, stunning dancing, fabulous costumes plus lots of festive sparkle and chances to join in, this is going to be one Christmas panto not to miss.