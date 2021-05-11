About this show

Based on Khaled Hosseini's hugely popular international best-selling novel, The Kite Runner. This haunting tale of friendship spans cultures and continents and follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and childhood friends, Amir and Hassan are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee what will happen to Hassan that afternoon, an event that is to shatter their lives.

Origianally produced by Nottingham Playhouse Theatre Company and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse