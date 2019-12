About this show

Colourful, dynamic, refreshing, exhilarating...An unforgettable experience of Chinese dance and music, an artform that’s several millennia old. Ancient legends and heroic figures are brought to life through expressive leaps, spins and delicate gestures. Danced to live music from the Shen Yun orchestra, which combines Western and Chinese instruments, original Chinese compositions complete this unique and uplifting cultural experience. Shen Yun has toured the world except for mainland China.