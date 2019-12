About this show

This year’s spectacular family pantomime Aladdin will star former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole as the Genie of the Ring and hilarious funny man and Panto Legend Bobby Davro as Wishee Washee!

And the cast doesn’t stop there, joining them on stage will be CBBC star Mischa Eckersley (Princess Jasmine), iconic panto dame David Phipps-Davis (Widow Twankey) and veteran ventriloquist Dawson Chance (Chief of Police) in an all-new spectacular production!