About this show

One winter’s evening, towards the close of the year 1800, a young medical practitioner, is seated in his parlour. When a visitor arrives dressed in deep mourning, the upper part of her figure muffled in a black shawl, her face, as if for concealment, is covered by The Black Veil. The woman appears distressed but what is her secret? What terrifying and tragic mystery lies behind her shroud? What shocking events await the new doctor as he ventures in the darkest, miserable parts of London? Adapted from the famous short story by Charles Dickens, John Goodrum’s The Black Veil is an intense and chilling piece of theatre.