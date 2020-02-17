London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Perrier Award Winner. A grouchy, deadpan, comic genius. A master of absurdist irony while eschewing the human condition, he particularly likes to lay into Americans and life across the pond at every opportunity. Adults only