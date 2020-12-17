About this show

Swing 'n' sing-along into Christmas with the unique Five Star Swing Band show, as featured at London's Leicester Square Theatre and BBC Children in Need. Enjoy all your favourite Christmas songs with the dynamic swing band treatment from Glenn Miller, Sinatra, Basie, Nat King Cole - jazzing up those Jingle Bells! Featuring Simone from the Ivy Benson Orchestra, and Chris Smith (Jnr) composer and arranger for the BBC Radio Big Band, Herb Miller Big Band (Glenn's brother) and Tony Bennett's trombonist!