About this show

A night of 50s and 60s nostalgia.. Alan Mosca, formerly of Freddie & The Dreamers, retells stories of yesteryear with song and a touch of comedy. Buddy Walker recreates the look and feel of Buddy Holly. The Temple Brothers perform a fabulous tribute to The Everly Brothers, with beautiful songs such as All I Have To Do Is Dream, Let It Be Me, Cathy's Clown, Crying In The Rain. Followed by the awesome Dreamers with hits including You Were Made For Me, I'm Telling You Now, Over You, If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody.