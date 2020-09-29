About this show

Look who's moved into the neighbourhood!

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. She's fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences?

Join them, plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and more for a heart‐warming story of love, family and friendship… with a twist!

Featuring a live orchestra and extraordinary original score THE ADDAMS FAMILY is sure to entertain whether you are 12 or 312!