My Best Friend's Wedding is based on the wickedly funny film of the same name and features some of the most iconic pop anthems ever written by the legendary Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including "I’ll Never Fall in Love Again", "I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself", "Walk on By", "I Say A Little Prayer" and "What’s New Pussycat".
Fiery food critic Julianne Potter has always turned her nose up at romance. It’s the reason she broke up with her sweetheart Michael O’Neal. When she hears he’s about to be married, she vows to win him back for good, but with perfect Kimmy in the way, it’s not as easy as she first thought. Can she derail her best friend’s wedding in time and keep Michael all for herself?
The show stars Alexandra Burke ( The Bodyguard, Chicago) in the lead role of Julianne.
3 NOVEMBER - 7 NOVEMBER
BORD GAIS ENERGY THEATRE (FORMERLY GRAND CANAL THEATRE), DUBLIN
1 DECEMBER - 5 DECEMBER
DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE, EASTBOURNE
10 NOVEMBER - 14 NOVEMBER
GRAND THEATRE, WOLVERHAMPTON
16 NOVEMBER - 21 NOVEMBER
MILTON KEYNES THEATRE, MILTON KEYNES
24 NOVEMBER - 28 NOVEMBER
SHEFFIELD THEATRES, SHEFFIELD
26 OCTOBER - 31 OCTOBER
REGENT THEATRE, STOKE-ON-TRENT
12 OCTOBER - 17 OCTOBER
CURVE, LEICESTER
20 OCTOBER - 24 OCTOBER
HIS MAJESTY'S THEATRE, ABERDEEN
5 OCTOBER - 10 OCTOBER
ALHAMBRA THEATRE, BRADFORD
29 SEPTEMBER - 3 OCTOBER
PALACE THEATRE, MANCHESTER
19 SEPTEMBER - 26 SEPTEMBER
THEATRE ROYAL, PLYMOUTH