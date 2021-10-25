About this show

My Best Friend's Wedding is based on the wickedly funny film of the same name and features some of the most iconic pop anthems ever written by the legendary Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including "I’ll Never Fall in Love Again", "I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself", "Walk on By", "I Say A Little Prayer" and "What’s New Pussycat".

Fiery food critic Julianne Potter has always turned her nose up at romance. It’s the reason she broke up with her sweetheart Michael O’Neal. When she hears he’s about to be married, she vows to win him back for good, but with perfect Kimmy in the way, it’s not as easy as she first thought. Can she derail her best friend’s wedding in time and keep Michael all for herself?

The show stars Alexandra Burke ( The Bodyguard, Chicago) in the lead role of Julianne.

TOUR DATES