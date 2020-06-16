About this show

When Cal comes home from the hospital after suffering from a nearly-exploded appendix, Mandy is forced to question the mortality of her boyfriend. She considers the undeniable eventuality that one day, he might unwillingly leave her through his own death. With a few weeks bedrest on the cards, babysitting Cal becomes dominated by an internal struggle: Wouldn't the pain of loss be so much easier to survive if she knew it was coming? If she was prepared for it? Mandy is in love. Very much in love. She knows if anything was to happen to Cal, she wouldn't be able to live with the pain. Or maybe she could. Maybe she could, if she's the one to kill him.