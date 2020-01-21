About this show

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including "Go, Go, Go Joseph", "Any Dream Will Do", "Jacob and Sons", "Close Every Door To Me" and many more.

Bill Kenwright’s ‘Amazing’, ’Superb’, ‘Wonderful’ and ‘Brilliant’ production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sparkling family musical goes on tour!

With additional new choreography from Gary Lloyd ( Thriller Live, Heathers ), Bill Kenwright's 'Superb', 'Wonderful' and 'Brilliant' production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sparkling family musical is brought to life in a colourful explosion of joy.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was the first of Lloyd Webber and Rice’s musicals to be performed publicly. Seen by an estimated 26 million people, and counting, Joseph continues to enthral audiences around the world.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on tour