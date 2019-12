About this show

The enigmatic Coppelia, believed to be the daughter of the reclusive toy-maker Coppelius, sits on her father's balcony, seemingly oblivious to the world around her. Her neighbour, the capricious Swanilda, is angered by Coppelia's aloof attitude, and becomes even more alarmed when her fiance Franz begins to take more than a passing interest in the girl. When she breaks into Coppelius's house to confront her rival, she soon realises that Coppelia is not quite what she seems.