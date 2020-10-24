About this show

There are several tribute shows to Michael Jackson currently performing around the world, but only ONE production will have you believing that just for a moment... The Legend Continues. King Of Pop: The Legend Continues is led by the world's number one Michael Jackson tribute artist ' Navi', which alone sets this show above the rest. Along with his live band dancers, Navi brilliantly recreates all the Jackson classics in a show that will take you closer than you ever imagined to an original Jackson concert. Featuring hits such as Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Black or White, Thriller, Man in the Mirror and the 'Jackson Five' classics in a show suitable for the whole family.