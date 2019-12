About this show

Impossible to pigeon hole since he broke on to the circuit as a professional singer, Dominic from the County of Tyrone where some of Ireland's greatest names in music have come from, has been entertaining professionally since 1989. Audiences big and small of all ages have enjoyed the genial talent that is Mr Kirwan, from the Shetlands to Lands' End, from Malin to Mizzen with the USA, Australia, New Zealand and a fair bit of everywhere else in between thrown in for good measure.