About this show

The World's Greatest Celebration of The Life & Work of NEIL DIAMOND... Tribute shows, Homages, Celebrations - there are just so many. Some good, some bad, they come and go in and out of vogue, much like the artist(s) that they are emulating. A very select few however, are just so good, that they become a sensation in their own right, thus becoming a must see, the only show for fans of the original artist.