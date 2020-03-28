About this show

Like a musical, modern day Agatha Christie - but with a touch more camp - this classic who dunnit has you following your favourite stock characters through the breadcrumb trail to find out who has committed the crime! How does a pompous author deceive his nearest and dearest to get what he truly wants? From the pompous author to the over-bearing wife, the characters in this musical will have you at the edge of your seat! There will be love, loss and blood shed, but most importantly who has committed the crime?