About this show

The Time: The not too distant future. The Place: The TV Studio of a popular soap. The Action: Our Director is struggling to make the best of a limp script with a cast of ‘ actoids’ - lifelike humanoid actors. All is going well until a young and pretty actoid begins to display human tendencies and an equally young trainee director starts forgetting she’s a machine... Life in the TV studio rapidly disintegrates into farce, going from chaos to pandemonium!!