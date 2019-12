About this show

Celebrating all the classic hits of one of the world's greatest ever singer songwriters, Neil Diamond, Stevens and the Beautiful Noise Band re-create and capture the essence of a real Diamond concert. With dozens of sell out shows all over Europe, expect to hear all the fantastic hits spanning five decades, including Love On The Rocks, Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue, I Am... I Said, America, Holy Holy, Soolaimon and many many more.