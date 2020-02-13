About this show

Works of Art is an intimate folk musical about grief, new beginnings and brotherly love. Reid is an aspiring artist and a young transgender man beginning to find his way in the world; Jackson is his smart and focused older brother, set on a career in medicine and beginning to re-navigate his relationship with his younger brother after years away. Their mother Cassie is their biggest champion, and the heart of their home. Everything seems possible and wonderful, until Cassie's sudden death causes the brothers to lose their most important lifeline, and contemplate the loss of their childhood home, and all their memories and experiences tied up in it.

Part of MT Fest UK