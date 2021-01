About this show

An all-dancing extravaganza of a concert!

West End Musical Celebration - Live at the Palace Theatre will be a celebration of musical theatre with the West End’s biggest stars. An all star cast and some very special guests will be unveiled soon!

This show will be part of Nimax Theatre’s season of socially distanced shows. A percentage of profits will be donated to The Theatre Support Fund+.

NB – all casting (including the old cast mentioned below) is unconfirmed for now.