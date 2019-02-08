WhatsOnStage Logo
Waitress

Adelphi Theatre, West End
Save up to £10.00

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Now starring Lucie Jones (Les Misérables, Ghost the Musical, Legally Blonde) as Jenna, Hannah Tointon (The Inbetweeners) as Dawn and Joel Montague (Falsettos. School of Rock) as Ogie.

Regular Price:£67.00
Your Price:£57.00
Special Offer Details
Valid Monday-Thursday until 23 Jan 2020. Subject to availability.
