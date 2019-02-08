About this show

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Now starring Lucie Jones (Les Misérables, Ghost the Musical, Legally Blonde) as Jenna, Hannah Tointon (The Inbetweeners) as Dawn and Joel Montague (Falsettos. School of Rock) as Ogie.