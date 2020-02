About this show

Cape Cod, 1974: shooting on JAWS has stalled. Steven Spielberg’s stars – Robert Shaw, Roy Sheider and Richard Dreyfuss – are stuck on a boat, frustrated by foul weather and a faulty mechanical shark. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three great white males start to bare their teeth.

The Shark Is Broken reveals the hilarious behind-the-scenes drama on one of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters. “You’re going to need a bigger boat.”