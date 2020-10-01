About this show

They were The Drifters. She was the boss. This is their story.

The Queen of British Soul and West End leading lady Beverley Knight stars in the world premiere of brand new musical The Drifters Girl .

Discover the remarkable story of The Drifters, one of the world’s greatest vocal groups, and the truth about the woman who made them.

Beverley Knight stars as Faye Treadwell, the legendary manager of The Drifters, who, alongside her husband, fought for three decades to turn Atlantic Records' hottest vocal group into a global phenomenon. From the highs of hit records and sell out tours to the lows of legal battles and personal tragedy, The Drifters Girl charts the trailblazing efforts of the world’s first African American, female music manager and how she refused to ever give up on the group she loved. Thirty years, and hundreds of hit songs later, there is no doubt that Faye Treadwell was and always will be, The Drifters Girl.

With an unbelievable soundtrack of some of the most iconic songs in history, including "Save the Last Dance for Me", "Under the Boardwalk", "Kissin' in the backrow of the movies", "Stand by Me", "Come on Over to my Place" and "Saturday Night at the Movies", The Drifters Girl is one musical you will never forget.

TOUR DATES